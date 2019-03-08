Tough road ahead for political parties

Home States Odisha

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates for the General Elections in the next few days, but major political parties  are still struggling to set their house in order.
Organisational disarray coupled with open internal bickering have gripped the BJD, BJP and Congress in the run up to the polls. There are four Assembly segments in the district - Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Rengali and Kuchinda. While  Kuchinda is being represented by BJP MLA Rabi Naik, the rest three constituencies, Sambalpur,  Rairakhol and Rengali are being represented by BJD MLAs Raseswari Panigrahi, Rohit Pujari and Ramesh  Patua respectively.

Despite holding the majority of the seats in the district, the BJD doesn’t have an organised district unit nor proper office bearers. The district BJD functions without a president. The district president Pramod Rath was removed from the post in January this year before he could form the district committee. He had particularly faced opposition from Sambalpur MLA Raseswari. It seems unlikely that the BJD would appoint a district president and form the district committee before the General Elections.  

Similarly, though the BJP here has a proper organisational structure, infighting in the party has made the district committee irrelevant. While the district BJP president Ramachandra Meher is a protégé of BJP  leader Suresh Pujari, former Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has been organising parallel programmes  without consulting the district committee. The infighting between Pujari and  Mishra is having an adverse impact on the party workers and may affect its prospects in the upcoming polls.

The Congress has formed the district committee with former Sambalpur MLA Aswini Guru as its  president but the body is dormant. The flight of leaders has also posed a big problem for the party. It suffered a huge setback recently as the working president of district Congress committee Debendra Pati resigned from the post after his mentor Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das joined BJD.

According to political observers, the organisational affairs will not have much impact on BJD as its politics is centred wholly around Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s image and popularity. The party will campaign for votes in the name of Naveen and the various schemes of the State Government.

On the other hand, both the BJP and the  Congress have to strengthen their organisations in the district and charge up their workers, who will play a  pivotal role during the elections, the observers stated.

SETBACKS

BJD doesn’t have an organised district unit nor proper office bearers

BJP has a proper organisational structure but infighting in the party has made the district committee irrelevant

Congress has formed the district committee with former Sambalpur MLA Aswini Guru as its president but the body is dormant

