Two smugglers held with 507 kg ganja

Chitrakonda police seized 507 kg of ganja worth `30 lakh and arrested two smugglers from Haryana here on Wednesday night.

Published: 08th March 2019

The two persons who were smuggling ganja to Haryana being produced before mediapersons | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chitrakonda police seized 507 kg of ganja worth `30 lakh and arrested two smugglers from Haryana here on Wednesday night.

A team of police personnel intercepted a truck at Chitrakonda and found the contraband hidden in it. The contraband was being smuggled from Badpadar in Swabhiman Anchala in Malkangiri district to Haryana. The two, 43-year-old Ramesh Kumar and 35-year-old Shakti Singh, belong to Haryana. Apart from the truck, cash of `42,000 has been seized from them. They were produced in a court in Malkangiri today and remanded in judicial custody.

In another development, DGP Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Thursday held discussion with PRI members of Malkangiri at Koraput and urged them to bring down ganja cultivation in the district. He asked the PRI members to urge people to opt for other crops like turmeric and vegetables. The members suggested him to undertake a massive awareness drive against ganja cultivation across the Malkangiri district.

The PRI members also urged the DGP to look into opening of a turmeric procurement centre at Chitrakonda mandi. Sharma assured them to take up the issue with State Government.

