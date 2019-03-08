Home States Odisha

Wildlife rules amended to release aid early

In order to release aid early to the victims of attack by wild animals, the State Government has amended the Wildlife (Protection) Odisha Rules, 1974.

Published: 08th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to release aid early to the victims of attack by wild animals, the State Government has amended the Wildlife (Protection) Odisha Rules, 1974. The provisions of inquiry by police inspector and legal heir certificate by tehsildar have been removed to provide speedy compensation to the affected.

Exercising its powers under section-64 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, the Government has notified the Wildlife (Protection) Odisha Amendment Rules, 2019 which allows a range officer to conduct inquiry into the matters related to injury or death of person due to wildlife attack within three days and submit the report to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) concerned.

Based on the DFO report, the forest officials will release the compensation amount to the injured persons or kin of the deceased within 15 days. The move is expected to help wildlife staff in bringing down man-animal conflicts to a significant level and promoting goodwill amongst masses.

Wildlife officials said at present, a large number of cases are pending for payment of compassionate grant to victims and legal heirs of victims of attack by wild animals due to non-receipt of police investigation report.

The amendment of the rules was approved at a Cabinet meeting recently so that inquiry into the attack by wild animals on human beings will be completed in three days and compensation paid within 15 days from the date of lodging of FIR, they said.

Comments

