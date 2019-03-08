Woman candidates in ticket race

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s push for 33 percent reservation for women in state Assemblies and Parliament seems to have encouraged women to stake claim for party ticket in Jeypore Assembly seat.

At least three women aspirants are in the race for BJD ticket from the prestigious seat. Indira Nanda, wife of BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda, ZP Member Bindurani Mishra and State Commission for Women Chairperson Lopamudra Buxipatra are in reckoning for the seat. While local BJD leaders are backing Indira, the two others are also strong contenders. Lopamudra belongs to the family of former minister Harish Chandra Buxipatra who was a close associate of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. She is said to be ahead in the race as she has strong connection with State BJD leadership.

However, she is considered an outsider. Bindurani is hopeful of getting ticket as she has been working for the party for over 10 years.

Goroda resignation may dent vote bank

Koraput: In a setback to the BJD, vice-president of district unit Tripurary Goroda has resigned from the party and likely to join BJP. He said he was forced to resign after nine years of active membership because of internal bickering. Sources said this might have an impact on vote bank of BJD as Goroda had played a vital role in ensuring 24 ZP seats of 29 for the party in the 2017 Panchayat elections.