2 more held for PS attack

Police on Friday arrested two more persons for vandalising Saheed Nagar police station and attacking the inspector-in-charge along with an ASI on March 3 evening.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested two more persons for vandalising Saheed Nagar police station and attacking the inspector-in-charge along with an ASI on March 3 evening.The accused are Lipu Swain and Shiva Reddy. “A case was registered basing on the complaint of ASI AK Rout. The duo was arrested and produced before a court here,” said Saheed Nagar IIC Biranchi Pati.About the whereabouts of BJD leader Prakash Tripathy, who had reportedly instigated the violence, Pati said that he is absconding.

