Another HSC question paper goes viral in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Social Sciences question paper went viral in Deogaon area of Balangir district on the last day of the matriculation examination on Friday.The examination centre from where the paper was made viral is, however, not known. The question paper was circulated on WhatsApp minutes after the examination began. While the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) authorities are yet to confirm the incident, photos of the question paper were seen on mobile phones in Deogaon. Tusura police is investigating the leak.