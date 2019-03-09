Baijayant appointed BJP VP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Baijayant Panda, who joined the BJP on March 4, was appointed the party’s national vice-president and spokesperson on Friday. “BJP president Amit Shah has appointed Panda as national vice-president and spokesperson of the party,” an official statement said.

A four-time MP from BJD, Panda had quit the regional party on May 28 last year after being suspended from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities on January 24.He joined BJP at New Delhi on March 4. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated Panda on his appointment. “His experience will strengthen the party and also help in building a ‘New Odisha’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya,” he said. State unit vice-president Sameer Mohanty said Panda’s appointment will boost BJP’s Mission 120 plus in Odisha.