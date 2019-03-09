Brahmani bridge work resumes amid roadblocks

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Work on the six-lane second Brahmani bridge at Balughat might have been resumed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but stalemate over land acquisition on Dandiapali side of the bridge is yet to be settled.

In August last year, work had to be stopped by NHAI owing to land and design issues. It was resumed on Wednesday and so far, eight of total 44 piles have been completed and boring is underway for the remaining piles.

Although NHAI and Sundargarh administration hope to begin work on Dandiapali side on the western side of Brahmani river within a week, land acquisition issues persist with seven displaced families of Dandiapali not accepting compensation.

The then Collector Surendra Kumar Meena, while disposing an arbitration case for higher compensation in January, had hiked compensation amount by two times. Of the total 17 families, 10 have received compensation while the rest are not submitting their genealogy certificates reportedly on the instigation of the local PESA Gram Sabha Committee to delay the project.

Sources in the NHAI said they have taken legal approval to place the compensation amount of remaining families in the ‘civil deposit account’ which would pave way for their eviction.

Meanwhile, NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia informed that NH-143 expansion work would also start from Kuanrmunda bypass in a fortnight.