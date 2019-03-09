Home States Odisha

Brahmani bridge work resumes amid roadblocks

The then Collector Surendra Kumar Meena, while disposing an arbitration case for higher compensation in January, had hiked compensation amount by two times.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Work underway at the Brahmani bridge site at Balughat | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Work on the six-lane second Brahmani bridge at Balughat might have been resumed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but stalemate over land acquisition on Dandiapali side of the bridge is yet to be settled.

In August last year, work had to be stopped by NHAI owing to land and design issues. It was resumed on Wednesday and so far, eight of total 44 piles have been completed and boring is underway for the remaining piles.

Although NHAI and Sundargarh administration hope to begin work on Dandiapali side on the western side of Brahmani river within a week, land acquisition issues persist with seven displaced families of Dandiapali not accepting compensation.

The then Collector Surendra Kumar Meena, while disposing an arbitration case for higher compensation in January, had hiked compensation amount by two times. Of the total 17 families, 10 have received compensation while the rest are not submitting their genealogy certificates reportedly on the instigation of the local PESA Gram Sabha Committee to delay the project.

Sources in the NHAI said they have taken legal approval to place the compensation amount of remaining families in the ‘civil deposit account’ which would pave way for their eviction.

Meanwhile, NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia informed that NH-143 expansion work would also start from Kuanrmunda bypass in a fortnight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp