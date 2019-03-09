Close shave for 50 as bus catches fire

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: More than 50 passengers had a narrow escape after a bus in which they were travelling caught fire at Bangiriposi Ghati on National Highway-49, around 35 km from the district headquarters town of Baripada, on Friday.

The bus was on its way to Ambajodi village in Betnoti of Mayurbhanj district. The mishap took place around 11.30 am in front of Maa Dwarsani Temple. The bus was completely charred despite the best efforts of fire fighting teams, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus, carrying over 50 passengers, was coming from Singda village in Karanjia towards Ambajodi. All of a sudden, it caught fire in front of the temple. The fire started from the engine compartment and within a few minutes, engulfed the entire bus.

The driver of the bus, who was standing in front of the temple as some passengers had gone inside to offer ‘bhog’, spotted the fire. He raised an alarm and alerted the remaining passengers to abandon the bus.

Bangiriposi IIC Chandan Ghadei said the passengers were going to Ambajodi to attend a function in the hired bus. On being informed, two fire fighting teams rushed to the spot within 10 minutes of the incident. However, the vehicle was completely gutted, he said.

Two ambulances were sent to the mishap spot. Vehicular movement on the NH remained disrupted for some hours but later restored, the IIC added.