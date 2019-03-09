Cloud of uncertainty over pond renovation cleared

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The cloud of uncertainty that surrounded the renovation of century-old Ramlingeswar pond here has been cleared with the starting of second phase work. The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has set a fresh deadline to complete the work within 11 months.

The tank, spread over 8.7 acre and managed by Ramlingeswar Temple Trust, was abandoned in 1970. Later, no attention was paid by the Trust and the civic body except for fencing its bank and setting up cement chairs. A park was also set up near the embankment of the pond.

However, after Mayor K Madhavi assumed charge of BeMC, she took up the mater with the State Government which decided to develop the pond into a water sports site in 2015. Later, the BeMC prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and the Government sanctioned `5.5 crore for the project.

In 2016, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the project, but work could not be started due to cost escalation. Later, the State Government sanctioned another `three crore for development of the pond in the first phase.

Accordingly, BeMC floated tenders and Bhubaneswar-based Dilip Constructions was awarded the work on October 20, 2017. The civic body had asked the firm to dig up the pond, construct thick concrete guard walls, galleries and three shelter homes with a target to complete it within 11 months.However, the work slowed down due to widening of roads on two sides of the pond. For the last few months, the first phase work has gained pace and now it has reached the final stage.

Meanwhile, the BeMC has prepared the second phase project report at a cost of `3.97 crore for construction of 10-foot wide and 690-metre long walkway around the tank, children park, garden, boating facilities, fountain and decorative lighting system.

In January, tenders were floated and Dilip Constructions bagged the second phase work. On March 2, the work order was issued to complete the project within 11 months.

Officials of BeMC said the first phase work was delayed due to various reasons which were already sorted out. They hoped that the second phase work will be completed before the deadline.