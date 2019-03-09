Home States Odisha

Gas leak sparks panic

Panic prevailed in and around Asura village within Bhadrak Rural police limits following leakage of gas from a tanker due to a road accident on Friday evening.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Panic prevailed in and around Asura village within Bhadrak Rural police limits following leakage of gas from a tanker due to a road accident on Friday evening.Police sources said the gas tanker of Paradip collided with a truck coming from Balasore on NH-16 near Asura Chowk, around seven km from Bhadrak town. The tanker’’s valve was forced open due to the accident which resulted in leakage of gas.

On being informed, police along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and stopped traffic movement on the route. Collector Gyanaranjan  Das and other district officials also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Bhadrak Rural IIC Dayandhi Das said though no untoward incident has been reported, the situation is still dangerous as leakage of gas is continuing. While vehicular movement on NH-16 was completely stopped, people have been advised not to light any fire.Meanwhile, technical staff from Balasore have reached the accident site and started repairing the damaged valve to stop the leakage, Das added.

