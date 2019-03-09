Home States Odisha

Give woman her space to express, says Darai

Published: 09th March 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman does not need a special day to be celebrated. The society should give her the space to express herself in every sphere and womanhood needs to be celebrated everyday, said National Award winning filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai on Thursday.

“The society worships woman, but a girl child is unwanted. The woman is called a goddess and at the same time a witch,” Lipika said at an event organised to celebrate International Women’s Day at Siksha ‘O’ Anushadhan University here.

Lipika, who won four National Awards for her films documenting folk artists and puppeteers and delving into societal issues, said women still live in a society which is blind and superstitious. They must be freed, not tied up, she added.

Referring to this year’s IWD campaign theme of ‘BalanceforBetter’-a drive for gender balance across the world, she said, adding women had been suppressed for centuries but she was happy that society was talking about gender balance today.

She also called for accepting the transgenders and LGBT community because women had given them birth. “Let us not celebrate a day, let’s celebrate womanhood,” Lipika said.

