Govt appoints 622 more docs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday appointed 622 more doctors taking the number of appointments to 1,560 in two days. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the appointment of doctors on Thursday.

While 938 doctors were provided permanent employment after they cleared the test conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), 622 medical graduates who were unsuccessful in the test were handed over contractual placement. Of 938 doctors, 338 were earlier working as ad hoc doctors or on contract.

Appointment of 938 doctors on a day was highest placement at one go in the State. Of the 938 doctors, 784 have been posted as assistant surgeons in Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 135 as doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The doctors taken on contractual basis will be posted in various hospitals across the State depending on the vacancy position.

Stating that the appointment of doctors would strengthen healthcare system, Health Minister Pratap Jena said they have been directed to join their duty as soon as possible.

With these appointments, the total strength of doctors in the State has gone up to 6,329. Vacancies in doctors posts have been reduced from 29 per cent to 5.5 percent and only 390 posts remain to be filled up, Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has congratulated the newly appointed doctors. “Happy to welcome 622 more MBBS doctors after appointment of 938 doctors yesterday. Such huge number of doctors joining service will significantly bolster healthcare in #Odisha and help in delivering quality healthcare to poorest of poor in farthest part of the state,” he tweeted.