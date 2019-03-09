Home States Odisha

Govt hikes liquor prices

head of General Elections, Odisha Government has raised excise duties on various liquors shooting up the prices by 10 to 125 per cent.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of General Elections, Odisha Government has raised excise duties on various liquors shooting up the prices by 10 to 125 per cent.The Excise Department has revised the countervailing duty and vend fee structure applicable on certain excisable goods for the remaining part of the financial year with immediate effect.

As per the revised excise duties, the specific component price of India made whisky, gin, rum, brandy, vodka and other liquors has been hiked to Rs 400 per LPL from Rs 360 while the ad valorem component has been reduced to 45 per cent from 50 per cent.

While specific component price of ready to drink low alcoholic beverages imported from other countries (with alcohol content of above five pc but below eight pc) has been raised to Rs 55 from Rs 25 per bottle, wine imported from other countries went up to Rs 200 per LPL from Rs 100. The ad valorem component has remained 20 pc as earlier.

Similarly, the specific component price of all types of India made beer with alcohol content of above five per cent but below eight per cent has been amended to Rs 55 from Rs 50 per bottle. The ad valorem component has remained 40 pc as earlier.

The specific component price of all types of beer imported from other countries with alcoholic content upto five per cent has been increased to Rs 35 from Rs 15 and the same price of beverages having alcoholic content of above five per cent but below eight per cent shot up to Rs 55 from Rs 25 per bottle with 20 pc cost as ad valorem component.

Excise duties on FMFL, IMFL, wine and beer supplied to troops and military bodies has been revised from 65 pc to 70 pc of rate of duties applicable on corresponding/similar civil products, except rum. For rum, the applicable defence duty rate has been revised from 55 pc to 6o pc of the civil duty rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp