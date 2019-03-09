Home guard thrashed by slum dwellers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police was left red faced after a home guard was thrashed by Salia Sahi residents on Friday for his alleged complicity with the drug peddlers in the area.Salia Sahi residents had informed Nayapalli police that they had nabbed two drug peddlers in the area, following which a team reached the spot. A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed the police standing as mute spectators while the drug peddlers were tied to an electric pole by the locals.

Meanwhile, some locals reportedly handed over the brown sugar to home guard Pramod Rout who was part of the police team. However, when other locals tried to know about the contraband, they found it in the possession of Rout. Some women of Salia Sahi beat up the home guard suspecting that he was hands in glove with the drug peddlers and was trying to protect them.

Later, the two peddlers were taken to Nayapalli police station for interrogation. “Some locals handed over the brown sugar recovered from the peddlers to the home guard. He has no link with them,” said Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain. The two peddlers are Keshav Jena and Tapan Nayak of Salia Sahi, he said and added that four gram of contraband was seized from them. Police have registered a case. The incident took place after a group of miscreants went on a rampage at Saheed Nagar police station and manhandled the officers present there.