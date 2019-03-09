‘Overturn SC order on forest dwellers eviction’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Nari Samaj, a federation of tribal and dalit women organisations in Odisha, has alleged that the February 13 order of Supreme Court (SC) on eviction of forest dwellers came only due to the carelessness of Centre and States. The eviction has been put on hold by the court till July 10.

The Centre’s counsel was absent during the SC hearing which exposes the carelessness of the government towards protecting the rights of tribals, said members of Odisha Nari Samaj who launched a protest against the judgment.

The federation of tribal and dalit women organisations from 54 different blocks in the State questioned the honesty and integrity of the Centre and states in protecting the rights of tribals and forest dwellers.

“The Forest Rights Act recognises tribals right to live in the forest. If the apex court order is not overturned lives of lakhs of tribals and forest dwellers will be at stake,” said spokesperson of the federation Karmi Beshra.