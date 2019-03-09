Panchayat awaits bridge link to mainland

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: IT has been three years since work on bridge over river Mahanadi to connect the Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat under Dhankauda block with mainland began. The project, though, is far from over and people continue to use rickety boats to travel to the mainland.

Foundation stone for the bridge was laid on February 27,2016 and deadline for completion was December 2018. However, work started on December 20 that year. Due to delay in finalisation of tender called by Works Department, the project was stalled and deadline extended to June 2019.

While Works Department officials claimed that 70 per cent of work is over, locals are unsure of the 450 metre-long bridge being completed by June. They alleged that the work has been going on at a slow pace and if it rains before June, construction will be stalled again.

The project entails construction of 15 pillars and 14 spans for the bridge which is estimated to be built at a cost of `33 crore. PWD engineer B Pattnaik said although they are trying to speed up work, there has been a delay in erection of girders. So far, work of 15 pillars and three spans is complete. The bridge is being funded by NABARD and PWD has roped in a Raipur-based firm, Uttam Infrastructure Company Ltd. for the work.

The Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat, 35 km from Sambalpur town, is a patch of land on Mahanadi and boats are the only mode of communication to the village. It comprises six villages of Kud Gunderpur, Kud Tabda, Kud Jampali, Kud Amlipali, Kud Mahada and Kud Patakhai. The villagers reap a good harvest every season but in the absence of communication facility, they fail to sell their produce.