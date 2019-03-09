‘Medical crowdfunding proving helpful’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Milaap, a crowdfunding online platform, on Friday said it has raised about `2.2 crore from the State for various causes and about 82 per cent of the money was spent towards medical expenses of persons from poor financial background.

“Online crowdfunding is turning out to be very helpful, particularly for persons who need money for treatment at hospitals. Many people are now receiving help through online campaigns,” said CEO and co-founder of Milaap, Mayukh Chaudhary.

Since 2014 about 600 people have approached the organisation for raising funds for various causes, including healthcare. About 6,692 persons from Bhubaneswar have donated money between 2016 and 2019 towards various crowd-funding campaigns organised on its website, Milaap officials said.

“We are mainly focusing on crowdfunding for medical expenses as a common man faces lots of difficulties in paying the hospital fee. Our team also inquires about the condition of patients when they are undergoing treatment. As of now, patients are being sent to a private hospital in City’s Khandagiri area but we have plans to collaborate with more hospitals in the State,” said Chaudhary.