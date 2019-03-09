Home States Odisha

‘Medical crowdfunding proving helpful’

Since 2014 about 600 people have approached the organisation for raising funds for various causes, including healthcare.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Milaap, a crowdfunding online platform, on Friday said it has raised about `2.2 crore from the State for various causes and about 82 per cent of the money was spent towards medical expenses of persons from poor financial background.

“Online crowdfunding is turning out to be very helpful, particularly for persons who need money for treatment at hospitals. Many people are now receiving help through online campaigns,” said CEO and co-founder of Milaap, Mayukh Chaudhary.

Since 2014 about 600 people have approached the organisation for raising funds for various causes, including healthcare. About 6,692 persons from Bhubaneswar have donated money between 2016 and 2019 towards various crowd-funding campaigns organised on its website, Milaap officials said.
“We are mainly focusing on crowdfunding for medical expenses as a common man faces lots of difficulties in paying the hospital fee. Our team also inquires about the condition of patients when they are undergoing treatment. As of now, patients are being sent to a private hospital in City’s Khandagiri area but we have plans to collaborate with more hospitals in the State,” said Chaudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp