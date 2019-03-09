Home States Odisha

People to get train tickets printed in Odia from April 1

The train tickets printed in Odia would be applicable for unreserved tickets bought manually from various ticket counters across the state.

Published: 09th March 2019

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Railway passengers from Odisha will get train tickets printed in Odia besides English and Hindi very soon, officials sources said.

A decision has been taken to start this service from April 1, on the occasion of Odisha Diwas 2019, an official said.

The Indian Railways earlier had decided that tickets for train journeys would be printed in vernacular languages apart from English and Hindi.

Accordingly, train tickets printed in Odia will be available across 317 stations under East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway & South East Central Railway jurisdictions within the state.

Many people of the state who are unable to read in English or in Hindi would be benefited, the official said.

