Rahul rakes up farm loan,MSP at Jeypore rally

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to reach out to voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday showered promises while addressing a rally here and during his interaction with women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Bankbija ground in the southern Odisha town, Gandhi, during his third visit to the State in the last two months, reiterated that Congress will waive farm loans in 10 days if voted to power in Odisha and fix the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy at `2500 per quintal besides focusing on establishment of agriculture related industries in tribal areas. He hit out at the BJP led Government at the Centre and the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha for putting development on the back seat for political gain.

“Odisha is ruled by four to five bureaucrats who ignore interest of people and benefit close aides of the Chief Minister,” he said and added that if the Congress comes to power in Odisha, interest of the common people and poor will be protected. “My party promises all round development of poor and farmers if voted to power,” he said.

Accusing the Prime Minister of neglecting farmers, the Congress chief said PM-KISAN scheme launched by the BJP-led Government is nothing but an attempt to make a “mockery” of poor farmers by doling out a paltry sum of `6,000 annually. Though the Modi Government refused to waive farm loans and hike the MSP on paddy, it readily decided to write off the debts of over `3.5 lakh crore of a handful of industrialists, he said.

The Congress president also hit out at the Centre for trying to amend the Land Acquisition Act to snatch away land from tribals to benefit the industrialists.

He said tribal land acquired for setting up industries should be returned to the owners if no unit is set up in four years, Gandhi said the Congress government has returned land parcels in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on this ground.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi accused him of having prepared the new contract for purchase of fighter jets from France by sidelining the official negotiating team and ignoring the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which produces fighter aircraft. “By doing this, the Modi Government snatched away 30,000 jobs in Odisha,” he said.

Earlier in the day, reaching out to the huge constituency of women voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi promised passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, in limbo for the last nine years since being cleared by the Rajya Sabha, if his party is voted to power.

Interacting with women on the International Women’s Day, Gandhi said, “You must fight for your space and don’t consider yourself lesser than a man. Women should fight for due place - be it the Assembly, Lok Sabha or the business field,” he said responding to a query by a woman delegate at the conclave.

Gandhi reiterated the Congress promise of giving free education to girls of poor family, widow pension of ` 2000 per month, appointment of special officer at panchayat level for socio-economic empowerment of the women.