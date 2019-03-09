Raid on illegal saw mills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two saw mills running illegally under Nimapara police limits were raided by forest unit of Bhubaneswar division Vigilance on Friday. The officers seized saw mill accessories and timber worth `21 lakh from the spot. Gop Wildlife range has registered four cases in this connection. “One Mir Saidulla was arrested during the raids and handed over to Puri Divisional Forest Officer for further action,” a Vigilance officer said.