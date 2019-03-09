Home States Odisha

Solve social issues: Guv to women professionals

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal laid stress on greater participation of women professionals in solving the challenges being faced by the society.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal being felicitated on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal laid stress on greater participation of women professionals in solving the challenges being faced by the society.Inaugurating the State-level women scientists’ conclave organised by Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here on Friday, he lauded the contribution of women scientists and technologists in various fields of biological and life science research.

The Governor also emphasised on the need for developing strong partnerships between the professionals and public so that the technology reaches the needy on time and becomes cost effective.Director of ILS Ajay Parida called upon women scientists to think equal, build smart and innovate for change. He emphasised that achieving a gender equal world will require social innovation that work for both women and men and leave no one behind. “Greater attention needs to be paid for attracting and retaining women professionals in science and technology,” he added.

Three panel discussions on role and opportunity of women in science education, scientific research and outreach and entrepreneurships were discussed during the one-day conclave.The Governor launched the mobile sample collection and processing van of ILS designated for its flagship programme on tribal genetic profiling and health research. He also presented eight research awards to best PhD scholars of ILS.

The first ever conclave of women technologists was organised by ILS in partnership with RMRC and National Academy of Sciences to mark the International Women’s Day. More than 300 scientists from ILS, RMRC, KIIT, Utkal University, Ravenshaw University and other research institutions participated.
Director of RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati, AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane and TCS Director Sharmila Mande attended as panelists.

