Tagged turtles return to Gahiramatha for nesting

KENDRAPARA: As many as 20 Olive Ridley turtles, which were tagged more than a decade back, have recently returned to Gahiramatha beach here for laying eggs.This reappearance of the turtles substantiates the fact that female Olive Ridleys return to the same beach, where they were born decades back, annually for laying eggs. Around 4.60 lakh turtles have already laid eggs on the beach of Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary. The mass nesting of turtles began on February 27.

Forest range officer of the sanctuary Arabinda Mishra said, “We have spotted around 20 turtles with metallic flipper tags which were fitted more than a decade back. It is not possible for us to find all the tagged Olive Ridleys as the beach is littered with thousands of nesting turtles.”

The Forest department, in collaboration with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun had fitted tags on the flippers of many Olive Ridleys from 1998 to 2010. Sea turtles are tagged to achieve recognition of individuals or cohorts for research purposes. Tagging is most often conducted to obtain information on reproductive biology, movements and growth rates. “Sea turtles throughout the world are known to migrate thousands of kilometres between their nesting beaches and feeding grounds. The tagging helps us in studying the turtle’s migratory route and areas of foraging. The tagging data also prove the interconnections of turtle population that navigate from one country’s waters to another,” said Basudev Tripathy, a noted turtle biologist and Deputy Director of Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata.

Tripathy said, “We fitted tags on around 30,000 turtles over the years in all the three major nesting sites of Gahiramatha, Rushikulya and Devi. For the first time in April 2001, Odisha Forest department and WII had fitted four turtles with Platform Transmitter Terminals on Devi beach for online monitoring of migratory routes. The PTT-fitted turtles circled the waters and only one was seen migrating south towards Sri Lanka.”

Unfortunately, all the four turtles stopped transmitting within two to four months either due to some technical problems or trawler-related mortality, said Tripathy.