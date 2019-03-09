Home States Odisha

Tiffin bombs found under culvert

The CRPF personnel detected wires laid under two culverts and immediately intimated the bomb squad.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Two  tiffin bombs, planted by Maoists targeting security forces combing the area, were found under culverts of State Highway near Dangarbanka area under Bissamcuttack police limits on Friday.

The CRPF personnel detected wires laid under two culverts and immediately intimated the bomb squad. The squad along with sniffer dogs traced the tiffin bombs of which one was defused and the other blasted.
A landmine had exploded at the same State Highway near Dangarbanka in 2017 and a sniffer dog of CRPF had lost its eye while detecting the explosive. Police and security forces have intensified patrolling following the incident.

Kalyansinghpur and Bissamcuttack areas are worst affected by Maoist violence. In the first week of February, the Maoists had triggered a landmine blast to protest Operation Samadhan, the anti-Left Wing Extremism strategy of the Centre, on State Highway near Chatikona village under Bissamcuttack police limits.  Maoist posters keep surfacing here frequently in which the ultras protest attempt by Government to lease out Niyamgiri Hills for bauxite mining.

