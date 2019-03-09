Two former bureaucrats join BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former secretary in the Works Department Nalini Kanta Pradhan on Friday joined the BJD sparking speculation that he will be fielded from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls.Another former bureaucrat, Ramesh Chandra Sai also joined the ruling party on the day. Sai, who was the director of the SC and ST Development Department, is likely to be fielded from the Athmallik Assembly constituency. Both, Pradhan and Sai joined the BJD in the presence of Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here. Besides, former chief engineer Jaypal Nayak and BJP leader of Chhendipada Assembly constituency Suprabha Sahu also joined BJD.

Pradhan said he joined BJD as he was inspired by the ideals of the Chief Minister, whom he has worked with closely for the last 15 years. BJD is a party through which people can be served in a better manner, he said and added that he will do whatever work is given to him by the Chief Minister. Pradhan retired from service on February 28 after getting one year extension.

Welcoming them, Naveen said they will help in strengthening the party organisation.There is a long list of retired bureaucrats who have joined the ruling BJD in recent months and speculation is rife that many of them are likely to be fielded by the party in the ensuing elections. Those who have joined BJD, include former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, former Principal Accountant General Amar Patnaik, former IAS officer Rabi Nanda and former Director General of All India Radio Giridhari Mohanty.

The BJP is also not far behind in attracting former bureaucrats to the party. Prominent among them are Aparajita Sarangi and Ashok Kumar Tripathy. While Sarangi took voluntary retirement from IAS to join the party, Tripathy had joined BJP last year. Sarangi is likely to be fielded by the party from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

