Home States Odisha

Two former bureaucrats join BJD

Welcoming them, Naveen said they will help in strengthening the party organisation.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former secretary in the Works Department Nalini Kanta Pradhan on Friday joined the BJD sparking speculation that he will be fielded from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls.Another former bureaucrat, Ramesh Chandra Sai also joined the ruling party on the day. Sai, who was the director of the SC and ST Development Department, is likely to be fielded from the Athmallik Assembly constituency. Both, Pradhan and Sai joined the BJD in the presence of Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here. Besides, former chief engineer Jaypal Nayak and BJP leader of Chhendipada Assembly constituency Suprabha Sahu also joined BJD.

Pradhan said he joined BJD as he was inspired by the ideals of the Chief Minister, whom he has worked with closely for the last 15 years. BJD is a party through which people can be served in a better manner, he said and added that he will do whatever work is given to him by the Chief Minister. Pradhan retired from service on February 28 after getting one year extension.

Welcoming them, Naveen said they will help in strengthening the party organisation.There is a long list of retired bureaucrats who have joined the ruling BJD in recent months and speculation is rife that many of them are likely to be fielded by the party in the ensuing elections. Those who have joined BJD, include former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, former Principal Accountant General Amar Patnaik, former IAS officer Rabi Nanda and former Director General of All India Radio Giridhari Mohanty.

The BJP is also not far behind in attracting former bureaucrats to the party. Prominent among them are Aparajita Sarangi and Ashok Kumar Tripathy. While Sarangi took voluntary retirement from IAS to join the party, Tripathy had joined BJP last year. Sarangi is likely to be fielded by the party from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Party plans

Nalini Kanta Pradhan is likely to be fielded from Sambalpur LS seat
Ramesh Chandra Sai tipped to get ticket from Athmallik

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp