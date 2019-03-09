Viral paper marks end of HSC exam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid controversy over question papers going viral and missing of OMR sheets, the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) concluded on Friday.

As many as 1,133 examinees, including 78 in First Language Odia, 260 in Second Language English, 105 in Third Language Sanskrit, 174 in Mathematics, 279 in General Science and 137 in Social Science subject, have been booked for malpractice during the examinations. In 2018, a total of 1,516 students were booked for resorting to unfair means.

This year, the BSE authorities had to face flak over question papers going viral in social media and missing of OMR sheets.

Stating that there is no leakage of any question papers, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said some mischievous persons had made question papers viral on social media to tarnish the image of the Board. The viral had no impact on the examination, she clarified.

“The examination committee will hold a meeting on March 12 to discuss all these matters, including question papers going viral and missing of OMR sheets, and will decide the further course of action,” said the BSE President.

Meanwhile, the Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of evaluation of the answer sheets.As many as 60 evaluation centres have been set up across the State and it will begin from March 25.