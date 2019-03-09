Home States Odisha

Viral paper marks end of HSC exam

This year, the BSE authorities had to face flak over question papers going viral in social media and missing of OMR sheets.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid controversy over question papers going viral and missing of OMR sheets, the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) concluded on Friday.

As many as 1,133 examinees, including 78 in First Language Odia, 260 in Second Language English, 105 in Third Language Sanskrit, 174 in Mathematics, 279 in General Science and 137 in Social Science subject, have been booked for malpractice during the examinations. In 2018, a total of 1,516 students were booked for resorting to unfair means.

This year, the BSE authorities had to face flak over question papers going viral in social media and missing of OMR sheets.

Stating that there is no leakage of any question papers, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said some mischievous persons had made question papers viral on social media to tarnish the image of the Board. The viral had no impact on the examination, she clarified.

“The examination committee will hold a meeting on March 12 to discuss all these matters, including question papers going viral and missing of OMR sheets, and will decide the further course of action,” said the BSE President.

Meanwhile, the Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of evaluation of the answer sheets.As many as 60 evaluation centres have been set up across the State and it will begin from March 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp