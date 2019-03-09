Home States Odisha

Women take helm of administration

International Women’s Day this year had a special significance for the district.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: International Women’s Day this year had a special significance for the district.
For the first time, top posts in the district administration, including the Collector and SP, are helmed by women. Besides, several other posts such as block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars and inspectors are held by women.

After the transfer of Yamini Sarangi, another woman IAS officer Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar was posted as Jagatsinghpur Collector while SP Sudha Singh was retained in her post.Similarly, Prativa Das is the district education officer while Raghunathpur block education officer is also a woman. Erasama and Balikuda too have women tehsildars. The BDO of Balikuda is also a woman.

Rural women expressed satisfaction at the efficient manner in which these officers were carrying out their work. Secretary of Handloom Producers’ Group Mamata Prusty said, “We are happy to get Guha Poonam as our Collector. She is carrying forward the efforts of Sarangi for development of women weavers in the district.”

Elected women representatives of Naugaon block also echoed similar sentiments. Naugaon has taken the lead in woman empowerment and political participation as all heads of the block, including the tehsildar and police inspector, are women. J Kalpana is the tehsildar while Rashmi Rekha Mallick is the BDO. The IIC of the local police station is Prangya Ritambar Kar.

Galadhari sarpanch Sagarika Mallick said, “The women officers are regularly hearing our complaints, disposing of petitions, implementing various Government welfare schemes with sincerity and honesty. With the encouragement of BDO Mallick, all the funds from State and Central Finance Commissions have been utilised for the welfare of locals.”

Naugaon tehsildar Kalpana said, “With the cooperation of locals and elected representatives, we have been able to solve various issues of the people. We are determined to work together for the development of the area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp