Women take helm of administration

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: International Women’s Day this year had a special significance for the district.

For the first time, top posts in the district administration, including the Collector and SP, are helmed by women. Besides, several other posts such as block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars and inspectors are held by women.

After the transfer of Yamini Sarangi, another woman IAS officer Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar was posted as Jagatsinghpur Collector while SP Sudha Singh was retained in her post.Similarly, Prativa Das is the district education officer while Raghunathpur block education officer is also a woman. Erasama and Balikuda too have women tehsildars. The BDO of Balikuda is also a woman.

Rural women expressed satisfaction at the efficient manner in which these officers were carrying out their work. Secretary of Handloom Producers’ Group Mamata Prusty said, “We are happy to get Guha Poonam as our Collector. She is carrying forward the efforts of Sarangi for development of women weavers in the district.”

Elected women representatives of Naugaon block also echoed similar sentiments. Naugaon has taken the lead in woman empowerment and political participation as all heads of the block, including the tehsildar and police inspector, are women. J Kalpana is the tehsildar while Rashmi Rekha Mallick is the BDO. The IIC of the local police station is Prangya Ritambar Kar.

Galadhari sarpanch Sagarika Mallick said, “The women officers are regularly hearing our complaints, disposing of petitions, implementing various Government welfare schemes with sincerity and honesty. With the encouragement of BDO Mallick, all the funds from State and Central Finance Commissions have been utilised for the welfare of locals.”

Naugaon tehsildar Kalpana said, “With the cooperation of locals and elected representatives, we have been able to solve various issues of the people. We are determined to work together for the development of the area.”