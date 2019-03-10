Home States Odisha

1 family, 1 ticket norm may be relaxed: Niranjan

Singh had said on Thursday that families of party leaders will not get more than one ticket to contest in elections.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only two days after Odisha in-charge of Congress, Jitendra Singh announced that more than one person from a family would not be given ticket by the party, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said the party may relax the norm in some special cases.

“When more than one person from a family is active in politics, the party may relax the norm,” Patnaik said giving rise to speculation that Congress is likely to adopt such a strict norm during ticket distribution. While Patnaik is being projected as the chief ministerial candidate of Congress for the upcoming polls, sources said his son Navajyoti Patnaik may also enter the fray from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.
Patnaik, however, made it clear that those who are in the party and active in politics will be considered for ticket. “But those who joined the party yesterday only for ticket will not be considered,” he said.

Singh had said on Thursday that families of party leaders will not get more than one ticket to contest in elections. “However, if a senior family member, to whom the ticket is allotted, decides not to contest, he or she has the option to pass on the ticket to his/her son or daughter,” he said.

The Pradesh Election Committee of Congress which met here on Wednesday has submitted the list of probables to the Central Election Committee. Candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are likely to be announced around March 10.

