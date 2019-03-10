Home States Odisha

12 pairs of trains to have more stoppages

Some major trains under East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction will have new stoppages at seven stations in Odisha and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:50 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Some major trains under East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction will have new stoppages at seven stations in Odisha and one in Andhra Pradesh. The trains will stop at Kalupadaghat, Kenduapada, Naraj Marthapur, Bamur, Dungripali, Soro and Belpahar in Odisha and Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh.

The railway officials said it has been decided to stop 12 pairs of trains at 12 stations on an experimental basis for six months.The decision was taken for better boarding convenience of commuters and it will be implemented with immediate effect, the official added.

There were repeated demands from people of the respective areas for train stoppages.Apart from this, some trains originating and passing through ECoR jurisdiction will also get additional stoppages beyond its jurisdiction.A decision has been taken to run a tri-weekly special train between Sambalpur and Shalimar via Angul and Bhadrak.

The special train will ply from Shalimar every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from Sambalpur on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between March 18 and June 29.It will have stoppages at Santragachhi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda and Rairakhol.

