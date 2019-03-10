Home States Odisha

1k kg explosive material seized in WB, 2 Balasore youths held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police on Saturday seized around 1,000 kg of explosive material from a truck in Chitpur area of the West Bengal capital and arrested two persons.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police on Saturday seized around 1,000 kg of explosive material from a truck in Chitpur area of the West Bengal capital and arrested two persons.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck coming from Odisha near Tala bridge on the BT Road early on Saturday and seized 27 gunny bags containing about one tonne of potassium nitrate.

The vehicle was heading towards North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Commonly used as an ingredient for fertiliser for high-value crops, potassium nitrate, a strong oxidiser is also used in making explosives.The arrested duo, the driver and helper of the truck, belong to Balasore district.They are Indrajit Bhui (25) of Melak village and Padmalochan Dey (31) of Mathani village under Basta police limits. They were produced in Bankshall court.

Sources said the vehicle reached West Bengal despite two police stations located near Basta and Jaleswar along the National Highway 60 and a check post on Odisha-West Bengal border at Lakshmannath.The incident took a new turn after owner of the vehicle, Tapan Kumar Mohapatra of Rupsa in Balasore district, filed a complaint at the local police station later on the day stating that his truck was missing.

Meanwhile, DGP  Dr RP Sharma said the Odisha STF is in touch with the Kolkata STF after the truck was intercepted. The local police has been asked to inquire the whereabouts of the two persons arrested in this connection, he said.

Since potassium nitrate is used in fertiliser and in making gunpowder, Dr Sharma said, its trade is regulated. Balasore police has been directed to find out the source of purchase of the material, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp