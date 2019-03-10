Bhitarkanika migratory birds begin homeward journey

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the advent of summer, a large number of migratory birds have started their homeward journey from Bhitarkanika National Park.The birds stayed at the park for around four months during winter this year. The migratory birds thronged the water bodies and forest of Bhitarkanika from November last year. The birds flew thousands of miles to escape the harsh winter in Northern Asia and some Central European countries.

“The birds, which flew into the water bodies and the serene environment of the mangrove forest of the national park from places as far as Siberia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, the Himalayan region and Central Europe are leaving Bhitarkanika every day,” DFO of the park Bimal Prasanna Acharya said.

Birds like Shoveller, Pintail, Gadwall, Wigen, Common Pochard, Garganey, Tuffed Duck, Common Teal and Coot have started leaving. Some wader species like Curlew, Pipit and White Eye have not shown any urgency to leave yet, added the forest officer.

Abundant fish in the river and creeks and suitable distance from human habitation have made Bhitarkanika an ideal destination for the birds. As many as 1,09,059 birds of 74 species had arrived in the park this winter as per the avian census report.