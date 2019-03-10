Home States Odisha

BJD to field 33 per cent of women in Lok Sabha elections: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Since Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats, the BJD is expected to field eight women candidates.

Published: 10th March 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:06 PM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with women self help group members while announcing that BJD will send 33% women to polls, on 10 March 2019. (Photo | Naveen Patnaik Twitter)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that he would keep his promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in the allocation of Lok Sabha seats, in the upcoming polls.

The big announcement came close on the heels of the State Assembly unanimously passing a resolution moved by the Chief Minister seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in both Parliament and State legislatures. Odisha was the first State to do so.

Addressing members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the Mission Shakti conclave at Kendrapara, Patnaik said Odisha will send 33 per cent women to Parliament in the coming election. "The women of Odisha will lead the way in women empowerment in India. If India has to lead the world and to be an advanced nation like America and China, then women empowerment is the only answer," he said.

The BJD supremo called upon all national political parties to be true to their words and follow what they are propagating for women empowerment. Stating that Kendrapara was the Karma Bhumi of Biju Babu (former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik), Naveen said that he had showed the way to the entire nation by implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in three-tier Ranchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and government jobs in the 1990s. Biju Babu was the first to implement it, he said.

"In 2012, the Odisha government increased women's reservation in PRIs to 50 per cent. I have also sent a proposal to all the national parties and Chief Ministers urging them to go for 33 per cent reservation in the legislatures," he maintained.

The CM added that the announcement at the sacred land of Lord Baladevjew will create history in the journey of women empowerment in India.

Since Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats, the BJD is expected to field eight women candidates. Though no official announcement has been made for the Assembly seats, it is believed that the regional outfit will also follow a similar principle. Last month, Odisha drew praise from the United Nations for passing the resolution for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

Naveen Patnaik BJD Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019

