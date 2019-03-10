BJP slams BJD for claims on rural housing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the war of words between the BJD and BJP over ‘unkept promises’ intensified, the saffron party on Saturday questioned the State Government’s claim of constructing over 20 lakh pucca houses in Odisha in the last five years.

Accusing the State Government of mastering the art of taking credit for schemes being implemented by the Centre, State BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said the ruling party is misleading the people by making false claims on its achievements through a series of advertisements.

Contesting the BJD’s claim of constructing over 20 lakh houses under the rural housing scheme in the last five years, Mohapatra said the Panchayati Raj Minister had informed the Assembly on September 11, 2018 that the State Government had completed construction of 3.77 lakh houses under state-funded Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) and other schemes including District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

“While the State Government claimed that it has converted 20 lakh kuccha houses into pucca houses in the last five years, over 16.23 lakh houses are constructed from Central assistance provided under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY),” he said.

Since all the houses constructed under the rural housing scheme are geo-tagged, the State Government is trying to take credit by pressuring the beneficiaries to put a Biju Pucca Ghar board on their houses.

Asserting that the State Government has not given any budgetary support under BPGY in the last three financial years from 2017-18, the BJP leader asked the State Government to give a year-wise figure of the houses constructed under the scheme during this period.

On the other hand, the State had received Central assistance of `3,100 crore in 2017-18 and `3,600 crore in 2018-19 under PMAY. It is a matter of shame that more than 30 lakh families of the State are still living in kuccha houses, he said.

Highlighting some major achievements of the Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said, “We had committed to convert all the kuccha (temporary) houses in the rural areas into pucca (permanent) houses. During the last five years, we have constructed more than 20 lakh pucca houses for our people.”