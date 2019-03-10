Home States Odisha

BJP to launch official poll campaign today

It has been decided that at least 50 roadside meetings will be organised in each of the Assembly constituency during this week-long campaign.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Amit Shah, have virtually launched campaign for the ensuing simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha from September last year, official poll campaign of the saffron party will start from Sunday.

The BJP will launch its Vijay Sankalp Yatra in all the 147 Assembly constituencies of the State with a resolve to re-elect the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre and oust the BJD Government from the State.

“The party will organise 5,000 meetings within a week from March 10 to 17 in as many places across Odisha and hold rallies and public meetings in all the Assembly constituencies as part of its campaign to ensure a ‘double engine’ government both in the State and at the  Centre,” said party general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

The party will highlight the development initiatives and welfare measures of the Modi Government in the last five years and the visible changes the NDA government has brought in the lives of the people, he said.
“The people of the State will get full benefits of Central schemes only if BJP is voted to power both in Odisha and at the Centre. We will reach out to 4.5 crore of people in the State to sensitise them about this during the eight-day long campaign,” he added.

