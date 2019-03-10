Home States Odisha

Brinjal farmers resort to distress sale

At a time when the State Government is busy distributing money to farmers under KALIA scheme, the downward trend in vegetable prices continues to hit farmers of the district.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Amulya Kumar Pati
Express News Service

JAIPUR: At a time when the State Government is busy distributing money to farmers under KALIA scheme, the downward trend in vegetable prices continues to hit farmers of the district.Despite good harvest of brinjal this year, farmers of the district have resorted to distress sale of their produce due to lack of market linkage and cold storage. Brinjal is being sold at meagre ` three to ` four per kg in retail markets across the district while its wholesale price is ` two at the mandi known as Barabati daily market.

As per reports, farmers of the district are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices to traders owing to consistent rise in supply of the produce. The brinjal grower epitomises the crisis faced by the farmers who don’t have even the luxury of earning a breakeven by selling the produce. The drop in vegetable prices has badly affected the farmers as they are incurring losses and unable to manage the production cost.

“I had brought 40 kg of brinjals to the vegetable wholesale market at Barabati for sale and earned `80 for the produce. I returned home with just `70 at the end of the sale as I spent `10 for labour cost and ‘haat mahasul’ (local market tax),” said Jadunath Rout, a brinjal farmer.

Brinjals are widely cultivated in Rasulpur, Dharmasala, Barachana, Jajpur, Dasarathapur, Bari, Sukinda and Binjharpur blocks of the district every year. The farmers allege that despite a good from a larger cultivation area this season, they are not getting the desired market price to sell their produce due to lack of storage facility.

“Due to absence of cold storage to preserve the vegetables, we are forced to sell our produce at a lower price,” said another farmer Basudev Parida and demanded that a facility be set up in their area.
The district horticulture authorities have admitted that brinjal price has dropped due to good harvest of the crop. The situation may change by the end of this month and price will gradually start increasing, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp