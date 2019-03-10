Brinjal farmers resort to distress sale

Amulya Kumar Pati By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: At a time when the State Government is busy distributing money to farmers under KALIA scheme, the downward trend in vegetable prices continues to hit farmers of the district.Despite good harvest of brinjal this year, farmers of the district have resorted to distress sale of their produce due to lack of market linkage and cold storage. Brinjal is being sold at meagre ` three to ` four per kg in retail markets across the district while its wholesale price is ` two at the mandi known as Barabati daily market.

As per reports, farmers of the district are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices to traders owing to consistent rise in supply of the produce. The brinjal grower epitomises the crisis faced by the farmers who don’t have even the luxury of earning a breakeven by selling the produce. The drop in vegetable prices has badly affected the farmers as they are incurring losses and unable to manage the production cost.

“I had brought 40 kg of brinjals to the vegetable wholesale market at Barabati for sale and earned `80 for the produce. I returned home with just `70 at the end of the sale as I spent `10 for labour cost and ‘haat mahasul’ (local market tax),” said Jadunath Rout, a brinjal farmer.

Brinjals are widely cultivated in Rasulpur, Dharmasala, Barachana, Jajpur, Dasarathapur, Bari, Sukinda and Binjharpur blocks of the district every year. The farmers allege that despite a good from a larger cultivation area this season, they are not getting the desired market price to sell their produce due to lack of storage facility.

“Due to absence of cold storage to preserve the vegetables, we are forced to sell our produce at a lower price,” said another farmer Basudev Parida and demanded that a facility be set up in their area.

The district horticulture authorities have admitted that brinjal price has dropped due to good harvest of the crop. The situation may change by the end of this month and price will gradually start increasing, they said.