Campaign for UNPA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thirty-three Parliamentarians from 20 countries, including Rajya Sabha member Achyuta Samanta, formed an international Parliamentarian group and launched a campaign for creation of United Nation Parliamentary Assembly (UNPA) to strengthen UN’s decision making.

The group has called on the UN Secretary General, President of the General Assembly, heads of states and governments, foreign ministers and representatives of UN member states in New York to initiate necessary steps and support it in preparation of a meaningful UN reform summit in 2020 and in creation of a UNPA.

The group has invited lawmakers from across the world, who were democratically elected, to join the group for UNPA to strengthen and coordinate efforts.

Apart from Samanta from India, lawmakers from 20 countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Ghana, South Africa, Argentina, Scotland and Greece are members of the group.