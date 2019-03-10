Home States Odisha

CM felicitates newly appointed Govt doctors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday felicitated newly appointed doctors, who have been posted as assistant surgeons at different Government health facilities in the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday felicitated newly appointed doctors, who have been posted as assistant surgeons at different Government health facilities in the State.

The State Government has appointed as many as 1,560 doctors in the last two days. Expressing satisfaction over the appointment of such a large number of doctors at one go, Naveen said it is truly a historic step in providing better healthcare services to the people of the State.

He advised the doctors to work hard to carry forward various health services programme so that not a single person is deprived of required health service. Some of the doctors thanked him for introducing various attractive provisions, including newly restructured medical service cadre and the assured promotions for doctors. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit were present.

