Cuttack gears up to deal with summer heat

The district administration has geared up to tackle possible heat-wave like conditions across the district this summer.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has geared up to tackle possible heat-wave like conditions across the district this summer.At a preparatory meeting held to deal with the situation, Collector Aravind Agrawal asked officials to ensure zero casualty during the summer.

It was decided to open a control room to deal with heat-wave related issues. Separate control rooms would be opened at the district headquarter hospitals and offices of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, Electricity department and all the civic bodies, blocks and tehsil offices in the district, said the officials.

While officials of PHEO and RWSS have been directed to repair and restore all defunct tube-wells in the district, all BDOs have been directed to address all grievances with regard to water scarcity within 48 hours of receiving the complaints. Potable water will be provided to people by deploying water tankers, sources said.

Giving emphasis on opening temporary drinking water kiosks in both urban and rural areas, Agrawal asked municipal and panchayat authorities to collaborate with social outfits and voluntary organisations to open drinking water kiosks at strategic places. Restricting physical labour from 11 am to 3 pm, the administration has asked the district labour officer to ensure drinking water at work places.

The Collector has directed Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to ensure that doctors and health staff remain present at the hospitals from 11 am to 4 pm everyday besides keeping necessary drugs ready at all Primary and Community Health Centres to treat people suffering from sunstroke.Forest officials have been asked to ensure adequate water provision for wild animals.

