Ex-cop, wife found murdered

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A retired police officer and his wife were found brutally murdered in their house near Jayanagar sending shockwave in Jeypore town on Saturday.MK Ahammed (70) and his wife Fakiza Bibi (65) were found in a pool of blood when their son Latif reached the house in the morning.

Ahammed, a retired sub inspector of police, was staying with his wife while Latif was putting up in another location.

On the day, when Latif went to meet his parents, there was no answer as the house was locked from inside. Suspecting foul-play, he and locals entered the house from the rear door and found the couple in a pool of blood. There were injury marks on their necks.

Jeypore Town Police rushed to the spot with sniffer dog and scientific squad and started investigation.

Koraput ASP UR Dash informed that police have registered a case of murder and formed two teams. A cyber detection team has also been pressed into the case. Preliminary investigation says cause of the murder could be loot of property from the couple.For the first time such a brutal incident has been recorded in the crowded location of the town. Meanwhile, Latif is being questioned.