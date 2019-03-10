Home States Odisha

Mahanadi Tribunal asks Odisha, Chhattisgarh to hold talks again

The Tribunal, had on February 9, directed the two governments to amicably resolve the water-sharing dispute.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on Saturday asked Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments to hold another round of talks to arrive at an amicable solution over sharing of water from the river. The Tribunal was scheduled to give its verdict on Saturday, but deferred the date to March 30.
The three-member bench of the Tribunal, Chairperson Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Indermit Kaur directed the advocate generals of both the states to resolve the issue and submit a report before March 30.

The Tribunal, had on February 9, directed the two governments to amicably resolve the water-sharing dispute. While hearing the interim application of Odisha Government, the Tribunal had directed both states to file a written submission in two weeks. The bench had made it clear that if the two states do not arrive at a solution, it will announce its final judgment at the next hearing on March 9.

Officials of the two states held two inconclusive meetings on February 25 and 26, which were held as per the directive of the Tribunal. In its interim application to the Tribunal, Odisha Government had demanded the release of 1.74 million acre-feet of water by Chhattisgarh during the non-monsoon season.

In its affidavit, Odisha Government had maintained that as per the tripartite agreement on Mahanadi water-sharing between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and the Centre, Chhattisgarh should release 1.74 million acre-feet of water to Odisha during the non-monsoon season. But till January 1, this year Chhattisgarh had blocked 2.76 million acre-feet water through six barrages it built on the upstream of Mahanadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Water Disputes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp