Man arrested for mother’s murder

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police arrested 30-year-old Ramesh Bemal of Tungaon village on Saturday for allegedly killing his mother and burying her body to conceal the crime.

On February 25, an altercation broke out between Ramesh and his mother Lanka following which, he stabbed her in a fit of rage. He later admitted her to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital and told the doctors that she had sustained the injury after an accidental fall. Lanka was discharged on March 7 but she succumbed on the same day. Subsequently, Ramesh took the help of his cousin to bury the body in an isolated location on the outskirts of the village.Police seized the body and arrested Ramesh and his cousin.