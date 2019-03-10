Man held for blackmailing sister-in-law

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Friday night arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing his 22-year-old sister-in-law.The accused, Litu Mallick of Raghudeipur village under Derabish police limits, had threatened the victim that he would circulate her nude pictures on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The victim had filed an FIR against Litu on Friday in Derabishi police station and alleged that the latter tried to have sexual relationship with her.But she spurned his offer following which the accused abused her and threatened to upload her nude photos on social media platforms, said Derabishi IIC Umakant Nayak. Acting on the FIR, Litu was booked under different sections of IPC and relevant provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000.

On Saturday, Litu was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Kendrapara. The court rejected his bail application and remanded him in jail custody.