Murder convict dies

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A murder convict lodged in Choudwar Jail died in SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday.The 35-year-old convict, Subhransu Das alias Tunia of Kesharpur, was serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of Shaikh Bazar Puja Committee secretary Keshab Behera alias Keshia.

Jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Sahu said, Das complained of chest pain at about 2.30 pm following which he was rushed to the jail hospital. As his condition did not improve after first aid, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at about 3.10 pm where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cardiac arrest is being suspected to be the cause, he added.

Meanwhile, Kalpana, mother of Das filed an FIR at Mangalabag police station alleging that his death was due to excess physical torture and assault by six inmates inside the jail. Das was convicted in the case in 2013, said Sahu.