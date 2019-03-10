Odisha in top 10 of human index: SBI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged one of the top-10 performing States in the country in terms of improvement of Human Development Index (HDI), a State Bank of India (SBI) report on sub-national human development index said.

As per the SBI report on HDI, among Indian States (1990-2017), Odisha, which has secured third position in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of social expenditure at 15.1 per cent, is the best performing State in eastern India.

The report indicated that the States which were the worst performing in HDI during 1990s are presently doing well on the social parameter since 2014. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have seen the largest jump in change in HDI value among the 25 major states in India.

The gap between eastern region and rest of the regions, which was widening till 2014, has either declined or remained same since 2015. This could be attributed to higher economic growth in eastern States mainly Odisha and Bihar, the report stated.

At 22nd position in HDI ranking, Odisha is also a top performer in terms of per capita income due to higher economic growth rate.

The region wise trend of HDI scores suggested that most southern States and the northern States have performed much better as compared to their respective peers. Eastern States have a poor performance in HDI.

While Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have seen a significant jump in their HDI rank, most of the north eastern states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur have seen slippages in the ranking. Both, UP and Bihar have continued to remain at the bottom of the rank in the last 27 years.

However, the report said Ayushman scheme, which is the world’s largest Government-funded health care scheme, once properly rolled out and adopted across states could improve the HDI value both at national and sub-national level in the coming years.

Report card

