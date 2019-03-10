Home States Odisha

OPEPA direction on result records

As many as 4,573 primary and upper primary schools have entered the zero marks for all the students in SA test, which has now put OPEPA in a fix.

Published: 10th March 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has instructed field officials of School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department to ensure proper maintenance of records of summative assessment (SA) results of students in primary and upper primary schools.

The direction was issued after Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) found irregularity and faulty record of SA1 and SA2 tests (half-yearly and annual exams) results of students in elementary level schools in 2017-18.

State Project Director of OPEPA, Bhupendra Singh Poonia has stated in a letter to district education officers, block education officers and district project coordinators that as many as 672 schools have entered the same SA test data for all students in their schools in 2017-18 academic session.

Arjunbailla UGUP School at Sukruli in Mayurbhanj one of these schools where OPEPA found that all students of Class V of the school have scored 10 marks in Mathematics, Odia, Science and English. Likewise, in Vivekananda Sikshya Kendra at Khaira in Balasore the SA record shows that all students of Class V have secured zero in the four subjects.

Deputy Director, OPEPA, Surya Narayan Mishra said since the exam data for 2017-18 has not been maintained by many schools properly, the DEOs, BEOs and project coordinators have been asked to instruct primary and upper primary schools in their region to rectify the data and ensure the record is maintained properly.

They have also been asked to maintain proper record of the test results from this academic session onwards, failing which necessary action will be taken against the officials concerned and school authorities, he said.

