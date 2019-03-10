Home States Odisha

PS vandalism: BJD suspends arrested leader

Published: 10th March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Tripathy in custody of Saheed Nagar police in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pressure mounting on him, youth leader of Biju Janata Dal Prakash Tripathy, the main accused in the Saheed Nagar police station attack, gave himself up before the police on Saturday.
The Commissionerate Police, though, said he was arrested which meant it took the cops five days to nab him.

Tripathy apparently was lodged at Infocity Police Station before being brought to Saheed Nagar Police Station where he was made to hold the slate displaying his crime and various sections of the penal code under which he was booked.

The City Police, which was humiliated by the audacious attack orchestrated by Tripathy and his associates, ensured that the picture went viral on the social media. Immediately after his arrest, the BJD suspended Tripathy from Biju Yuva Janata Dal vice-president post as well as primary membership of the party. Tripathy was later produced before a court.

So far, police have arrested eight persons, including Tripathy, in the case basing on the case registered by Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Abhay Kumar Rout.On March 3 night, Tripathy led a group of miscreants who went berserk at Saheed Nagar Police Station and assaulted ASI Rout and targeted Inspector Biranchi Pati. Furniture in the police station was ransacked too.A brawl between two groups over a road rage had triggered the whole episode.

