Stolen baby recovered, 2 held

Jayanti Tandi, wife of Rudramani Tandi of Santelennpali village, had delivered the baby boy on Sunday.

BALANGIR: THE newborn baby, stolen from Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital, was recovered from Gharsahara village in Nuapada district. The baby’s health condition has deteriorated and he has been admitted to Special Neonatal Care Unit.

Patnagarh Police has arrested a couple in this connection.Sukadev Sahu and his wife Sabita Sahu, residents of Kegaon village and currently residing in Gharsahara village under Sindhekela police limits, had stolen the boy  while his mother was asleep in the gynaecology ward of the hospital. Police said the couple had a girl and wanted a boy which prompted them to steal the newborn.

Jayanti Tandi, wife of Rudramani Tandi of Santelennpali village, had delivered the baby boy on Sunday. On Wednesday morning, Sabita visited the ward and inquired about the child’s health.Considering her as an ASHA worker, Jayanti handed over the baby to Sabita for his health checkup. Sabita then rushed out of the ward with the baby. She left the hospital campus along with her husband who was waiting outside on a motorcycle.

When family members and locals came to know about the incident, they ransacked the hospital, blocked Balangir-Patnagarh main road and demanded arrest of the accused. Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. When Rudramani lodged a complaint in this regard at Patnagarh police station, the ASI was caught on CCTV thrashing the former.

Subsequently SP K Shiva Subramani suspended the ASI.The SP formed a team of police personnel to investigate the case and on a tip off, they raided Sukadev’s house at Gharsahara and traced the baby boy.

