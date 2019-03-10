Tehsildar’s wife lodges plaint against peons

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The spouse of the tehsildar of Bhograi in Balasore district on Saturday lodged a complaint against some peons for allegedly misbehaving with her.

Arpita Naik, wife of tehsildar Sanath Kumar Naik, alleged that two peons posted at the tehsil office misbehaved with her. She said the accused, at around 8.30 pm on Friday, entered her house when Sanath was away and damaged some furniture and other household items. Bhograi IIC Narendra Das said the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the two peons, along with other staff of the tehsil office, met Sub-collector Nilu Mohapatra and alleged that Sanath and his wife forced them to clean utensils and do other household works. However, when they declined, the tehsildar and his wife punished them, said a staffer. Mohapatra said as per the order of Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout, he received a petition from the tehsil office staff.