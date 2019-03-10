Home States Odisha

Thief flees PS, nabbed after a chase

Saheed Nagar Police was saved from an embarrassment on Saturday when some alert cops chased and nabbed a thief who had fled the police station.

Published: 10th March 2019

By Express News Service

A man was detained on charges of theft and while he was being taken to the lock-up, he managed to give the police, over two dozen of them, a slip and ran out of the police station.

Some alert police personnel immediately chased him while two others, including a sub-inspector followed him on a motorcycle.

They managed to nab him near Vani Vihar and bring him back to the police station. The incident occurred even as police force was deployed at Saheed Nagar police station to avoid any untoward incident after the arrest of BJD leader Prakash Tripathy.

“The man was detained for theft. We have recovered some stolen articles from his possession and investigation is on,” a policeman said.

