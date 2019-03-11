4-phase polls in Odisha raise brows 

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the poll schedule bringing down the total number of phases to seven from nine in the 2014 polls, the decision to conduct elections in four phases in Odisha has raised many eyebrows.

Though chief electoral officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar maintained that Maoist affected areas of the State will simultaneously go to polls along with the affected regions of the adjoining States so that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) can be smoothly mobilised, the ruling BJD, Congress and Left parties are not convinced. Elections were held in two phases in Odisha in 2014.

Questions are being raised over the four-phase polls in Odisha while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to elections on a single date. Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha as well as Assembly will be held in Odisha as well as AP and Telangana. While AP has 25 Lok Sabha seats, Odisha has 21 Parliamentary constituencies.

Rajya Sabha Member and BJD spokesperson Prasanna Acharya said there was no necessity for four-phase polls in Odisha as comparatively it is a peaceful State. The move is surprising if Andhra Pradesh is taken into account. “I don’t know what made ECI to take such a decision,” he said.

The BJD leader also referred to the seven-phase polls in West Bengal. “Odisha and West Bengal are in focus of the BJP leadership,” he said.

Senior CPM leader Janardan Pati was more direct in his criticism of the poll schedule. “There is no necessity of a four-phase polls in Odisha. The decision will only help the BJP. The CPM will meet the CEO over the issue on Monday,” he said.

Moreover, candidates of constituencies, where polls will be held in the first phase, will get 11 days for campaigning after the date of withdrawal. A candidate should get at least three weeks for campaigning, he said.

Satya Prakash Nayak of Congress also criticised the decision. The four-phase polls in Odisha has been announced to check the ruling BJD and ensure that official machinery is not misused, he said.